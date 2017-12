GHSA State Tournament:

AAAAA:

Loganville 5, Effingham County 1 (Lady Rebels will face Creekview at 11am Friday)

AAAA:

Walnut Grove 12, South Effingham 0 (Lady Mustangs will face Perry at 11am Friday)

NW Whitfield 3, Wayne County 1 (Lady Yellow Jackets will face Woodland at 11am Friday)

AAA:

Pierce County 2, Franklin County 0

Oconee 3, Pierce County 1 (will play at 3pm Friday)

AA:

Dade County 12, Jeff Davis 0 (Lady Yellow Jackets will face Cook Co. at 9am Friday)

A-Private:

Strong Rock Christian 2, Savannah Christian 1 (Lady Raiders will face George Walton at 9am Friday)

A-Public:

Georgia Military 8, Treutlen 0 (Lady Vikings will face Seminole at 9am FridayP