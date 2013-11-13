Scholarship signings

The high school spotlight will shine on the student athletes who signed National Letters of Intent to play their sport at the collegiate level.

At Tattnall County, slick fielding shortstop, Katie Collins, signed her National Letter of Intent to play at Georgia. Her outstanding hitting and defense led the Battle Creek Warriors deep into the Georgia High School Association state softball tournament this season. Her family joined her during the ceremony.

At Jenkins, forward Faith Sanders signed on with Northern Kentucky, a division one school just south of Cincinnati, Ohio. She plans to major in biology and tells us why she made her decision, "I chose Northern Kentucky first of all because their homecoming is during the basketball season. They don't have a football team so everything is about basketball. Actually the gym was built when my MomMom passed in 2008. I'll probably be a guard. I'm not really very tall any more. Once I get out of high school I'll be a midget."

In Jesup, Wayne County pitcher Sid Royal signed his National Letter of Intent with eorgia Southern. Royal had a lot of family and friends at the school during the ceremony and tells us whey he chose to play for the Eagles, "It's really close to home. My parents can come see me, my friends can come see me, it's a great environment. It's a great school. They've got a great setup over there. That way I can get my education and enjoy some baseball."

There were three signings at Hilton Head Prep as Mariana Gould is headed to the University of Georgia on a tennnis scholarship, Toks Pedro is headed to Rutgers to play golf and Kelly Mengel is headed to Penn State to play tennis. Home schooled

At the Chatham County Aquatic Center, Destin hall signed a national letter of intent to swim for tcu in Fort Worth, Texas. He specializes in the breast stroke and the individual medley. He was home schooled so chose to sign with his swim coach, Bill Forrester at the Aquatic Center.

At South Effingham, Machala Raymonville signed a scholarship agreement with Armstrong Atlantic. She said she wanted to stay close to home. Raymonville played at effingham county... But transferred to south effingham this year and won't be eligible to play until january.