UGA loses, USC wins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jasmine Lister scored 24 points and the Vanderbilt defense smothered No. 19 Georgia's top scorers to earn a 66-58 win in the Southeastern Conference opener Thursday night.

Christina Foggie added 11 points for the Commodores (12-2), who won their ninth straight. Lister (1,414) and Foggie (1,412) went past the 1,400 point milestone.

Georgia (12-2) was led by Khaalidah Miller with 16 and Krista Donald, Erika Ford had 12 each. However, Tiaria Griffin and Shacobla Barbee, who combine for 26.7 points, were held to 5 points each.

Lister's layup with 6:21 left put Vanderbilt up for good at 50-49 and she followed with a 3-pointer. Miller countered with a 3 for the Bulldogs but a Foggie's 3 at 5:07 started a 7-0 surge for a 60-52 lead with 3:45 remaining.

Georgia, which had 24 turnovers, got within four with 30 seconds left but Vanderbilt made 4 of 6 free throws down the stretch.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

FAYETVILLE, Ark (AP) - Tiffany Mitchell scored 16 points with 11 rebounds in leading No. 13 South Carolina to a 55-51 win over previously undefeated, yet unranked Arkansas in their Southeastern Conference opener on Thursday night.

South Carolina (13-1, 1-0, SEC) held the Razorbacks to 16 first half points and led 28-16 at halftime. Arkansas (13-1, 0-1 SEC) did not hit double figures as a team until 12:30 into the game.

Both teams have held their opponent point totals to the mid-40's this season while averaging 77 points each offensively. But the Razorbacks slow start hurt them throughout the second half as South Carolina was relentless defensively.

The Gamecocks only shot 40 percent for the night but they were able to maintain a comfortable lead in the second half, forcing Arkansas into a fouling situation to which Mitchell made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 40 seconds to lock in the victory.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)