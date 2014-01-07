Low temps lead to icy commute

Thousands of people came out Tuesday morning and hoped their car would start because the temperature had been in the teens most of the night.

That would be the first of several hurdles as the frigid cold and wind continued throughout the morning. Several sprinkler systems ran Monday night and that water froze over Tuesday morning. Icy roads caused problems for drivers.

In Richmond Hill, at the intersection of 17 and 144 icy roads and sidewalks caused drivers to tap the breaks more than usual. Abercorn Street near Montgomery Cross Road also had some ice on it. Neither of the roads were shut down.

Savannah set a record Tuesday morning for the lowest temperature at 19 degrees.

Meanwhile, parents and children waited for the buses tried to stay as warm as they could.

"There was a lot more traffic this morning because parents did not want their kids waiting in the cold for the bus," said Marque Johnson, a parent.

With the bitter, cold winds and low temperatures, many students hoped school would be cancelled..

"I think school should have been cancelled today or at least delayed until it got warmer," said Derrick Adkinson, a student at West Chatham Middle School.

Iit would have been nice if they would have been cancelled but it's alright, we are going to make it work," Johnson said.



It will be a cold walk and ride for those students on the way home as well.

