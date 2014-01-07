Gamecocks finish in AP top ten

The final Associated Press poll is outfor the 2013-2014 season and two schools from the Palmetto state finished inthe top ten.

The University of South Carolina finishedfourth in the final poll which marks the highest postseason ranking in schoolhistory.

Head coach Steve Spurrier calls beingranked number four in both major polls an honor for the school and for thefootball program. It's the thirdstraight top ten finish for the Gamecocks, who finish at 11-2 this year.

Clemson finishes at number eight in the AP poll, andseventh in the coaches poll. That numberseven finish in the coaches poll is the highest since winning the top spot inthe '81 championship season. Clemsonfinishes at 11-2, losing to Florida State and South Carolina.

Georgia and Georgia Tech don not make either poll.

