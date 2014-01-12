Alma police seek help in apprehending 3 wanted subjects

The Alma Police Department is asking for help from the public's assistance in apprehending three wanted subjects in three separate incidents.

On Friday night, and early Saturday, there were two separate shooting incidents, and one stabbing within the City of Alma.

On Friday, Westley Kennedy allegedly fired a pistol several times at a vehicle occupied by 3 people. Also on Friday night, an Alma man suffered severe injuries to his face and back from being cut and stabbed. Annies McMorris was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault in reference to the altercation that led to the stabbing on 10th street. Early Saturday morning, Davalon Brinson is wanted for allegedly firing a pistol multiple times into a residence occupied by adults and children.

WANTED PERSONS

Davalon Brinson, 28, is described as a black male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. Brinson resides in Alma, but is known to frequent surrounding counties. Brinson is wanted on multiple counts of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Brinson has an extensive history of violence and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Westley Kennedy, 26, of Alma, Ga. is described as a black male standing 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 255 pounds. Kennedy is known to frequent surrounding counties. Kennedy is wanted on charges of Aggravated Assault w/ firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Kennedy should also be considered to be armed and dangerous and also has a history of fleeing from law enforcement.

On Dec. 11, Marcelle Jenkins fled from officers during a traffic stop in which officers discovered quantities of marijuana and other controlled substances. Jenkins, 21, resides in Alma Ga., but is known to have connections in Waycross, Ga. Jenkins is described as a black male standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 165 pounds. Jenkins is wanted on charges of Obstruction of Officers, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. Jenkins should be considered armed and dangerous, due to his history of violence with firearms. He also has a history of fleeing from law enforcement.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these subjects is asked to call Alma police at 912.632.4850.

