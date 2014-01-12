Fort Pulaski offering 9 free admission days in 2014

Fort Pulaski National Monument offering free admission 9 times in 2014, several on holidays.

The entrance fee-free days will be on:

January 20: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Feb. 15-17: Presidents Day weekend

April 19-20: National Park Week's opening weekend

August 25: National Park Service's 98th birthday

Sept. 27 National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11: Veterans Day

Normally, Fort Pulaski National Monument is one of 133 national parks that charge an entrance fee. The entrance fee waiver does not cover amenity or user fees for things like camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.



Information about special offers on parks nationwide is available at http://www.nps.gov/findapark/feefreeparks.htm.

