Coast Guard rescued 3 people from sinking fishing vessel in SC

The Coast Guard rescued three people from a sinking vessel Saturday in the vicinity of Calibogue Sound, S.C.

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center received a report from Beaufort County Dispatch stating the 62-foot fishing vessel Christina Leigh was taking on water, at 3 p.m.

Crewmembers from Coast Guard Station Tybee Island and a crew aboard a rescue helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Savannah were launched to respond to the vessel.

An initial survey by the Coast Guard showed the Christina Leigh was listing to the right and was being battered by the surf. The three crewmembers were standing on the bow of the vessel, signaling the helicopter. All three distressed mariners were transferred onto the Coast Guard boat just after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

None of the three rescued mariners reported any injuries.

