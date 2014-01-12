Traffic slowed on Abercorn near Pine Grove Drive, multi-car wreck

Traffic as of 1:20 p.m. on Sunday

The four-vehicle wreck on Abercorn near Pine Grove Drive has been cleared on Sunday afternoon.

The wreck occured around 12:30 p.m. Abercorn eastbound was narrowed down to one lane for about an hour.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police and Georgia State Patrol responded. No injuries were reported.

