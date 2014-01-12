Lane reopened on Abercorn near Pine Grove Drive, multi-car wreck - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Traffic slowed on Abercorn near Pine Grove Drive, multi-car wreck

By Jim O'Donnell, Production
Connect
Traffic as of 1:20 p.m. on Sunday Traffic as of 1:20 p.m. on Sunday
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The four-vehicle wreck on Abercorn near Pine Grove Drive has been cleared on Sunday afternoon.

The wreck occured around 12:30 p.m. Abercorn eastbound was narrowed down to one lane for about an hour. 

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police and Georgia State Patrol responded. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2014 WTOC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly