Two Hundred Club receives $2,500 check from Shields of Honor

The Shields of Honor motorcycle club presented the Two Hundred Club of the Coastal Empire a $2,500 check Sunday in support of its efforts to provide immediate financial assistance to the surviving spouse and children of local law enforcement officers and firefighters who lose their lives in the line-of-duty.

Motorcycle club president Mike Shaver of Hinesville presented the check to Two Hundred Club President Mark Dana in front of SCMPD Police Headquarters.

The Shield of Honor is comprised of criminal justice and law enforcement professionals, fire fighters and veterans of all U.S. armed forces.

The Two Hundred Club of the Coastal Empire was incorporated Oct. 16, 2000 as a Georgia nonprofit charitable organization.

