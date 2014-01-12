York Children's Foundation applications for grants due

Fox & Weeks reminds Coastal Empire philanthropic organizationsthat serve children's needs to submit an application to be considered for aYork Children's Foundation grant.

The York Children's Foundation, affiliated with MathewsInternational Corporation, is dedicated to supporting non-profit organizationsthat serve children and children's causes. Each time a family buys a casket atFox & Weeks Funeral Directors, part of the cost is donated to York'sChildren's Foundation in the name of the deceased.

Fox & Weeks is the only funeral home in Savannah activelyparticipating in the foundation program and has awarded grants toSavannah/Chatham Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and Park PlaceOutreach Youth Emergency Shelter.

York Children's Foundation grants are awarded quarterly, andCoastal Empire philanthropic organizations may apply once per quarter.

The next deadline for submissions is Jan. 30.

Children's charities can call 912.352.7200 to learn more about theYork Children's Foundation, or go to the Resources page atwww.foxandweeks.com to review theapplication and guidelines.

