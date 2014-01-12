One hospitalized after shooting on Savannah's southside

A 22-year-old Garden City man has died after being shot in the parking lot of the El Cheapo gas station on the corner of Middleground Street and Tibet Avenue.

A head on collision on Diamond Causeway near the Moon River Bridge has both lanes of traffic closed.

Some Georgia lawmakers are proposing to stamp Georiga driver's licenses with the word "noncitizen" for people with temporary permission to be in the U.S. Immigration advocates are keeping a close eye on this bill. Republican Rep. Alan Powell of Hartwell is sponsoring the bill, while GOP State Senator Frank Ginn of Danielsville wants licenses issued to people who don't have U.S. citizenship to be printed vertically, rather than horizontally. Copyright 2017 WTOC. ...

Lawmakers propose new changes to Georgia licenses

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting on Savannah's Southside that happened on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Forest Ridge Drive, off Middle Ground Road.

Police tell WTOC that a woman was shot after two males knocked on her door at the 100 block of Forest Ridge Drive.

One male has been detained and the other one is still at large.

The woman has been transferred to Memorial University Medical Center. Initial reports indicate her injuries to be non-life threatening.

WTOC has a crew on the scene and will update as soon as more information becomes available. Check WTOC.com and WTOC on Facebook and Twitter for updates on this developing story.



