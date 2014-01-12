One hospitalized after shooting on Forest Ridge Drive - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

One hospitalized after shooting on Savannah's southside

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting on Savannah's Southside that happened on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Forest Ridge Drive, off Middle Ground Road.

Police tell WTOC that a woman was shot after two males knocked on her door at the 100 block of Forest Ridge Drive. 

One male has been detained and the other one is still at large.

The woman has been transferred to Memorial University Medical Center. Initial reports indicate her injuries to be non-life threatening.

