One hospitalized after shooting on Savannah's southside

Some Georgia lawmakers are proposing to stamp Georiga driver's licenses with the word "noncitizen" for people with temporary permission to be in the U.S. Immigration advocates are keeping a close eye on this bill. Republican Rep. Alan Powell of Hartwell is sponsoring the bill, while GOP State Senator Frank Ginn of Danielsville wants licenses issued to people who don't have U.S. citizenship to be printed vertically, rather than horizontally. Copyright 2017 WTOC. ...More >>
Some Georgia lawmakers are proposing to stamp Georiga driver's licenses with the word "noncitizen" for people with temporary permission to be in the U.S. Immigration advocates are keeping a close eye on this bill. Republican Rep. Alan Powell of Hartwell is sponsoring the bill, while GOP State Senator Frank Ginn of Danielsville wants licenses issued to people who don't have U.S. citizenship to be printed vertically, rather than horizontally. Copyright 2017 WTOC. ...More >>
A head on collision on Diamond Causeway near the Moon River Bridge has both lanes of traffic closed.More >>
A head on collision on Diamond Causeway near the Moon River Bridge has both lanes of traffic closed.More >>
Savannah City Council told staff to move along with a new fee and millage rate deduction under the newly proposed fire fee during day two of the budget retreat.More >>
Savannah City Council told staff to move along with a new fee and millage rate deduction under the newly proposed fire fee during day two of the budget retreat.More >>
The Richmond Hill Police Department arrested a suspect who used an ATM skimmer on Thursday.More >>
The Richmond Hill Police Department arrested a suspect who used an ATM skimmer on Thursday.More >>
The holiday season is in full swing around the Coastal Empire and South Carolina Lowcountry.More >>
The holiday season is in full swing around the Coastal Empire and South Carolina Lowcountry.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has arrested a woman for falsely reporting a rape on Wilmington Island.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has arrested a woman for falsely reporting a rape on Wilmington Island.More >>
The McIntosh County Sheriff's Office says they have located missing 12-year-old Michael Payne.More >>
The McIntosh County Sheriff's Office says they have located missing 12-year-old Michael Payne.More >>