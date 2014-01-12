Maintenance work scheduled for US 17 in Richmond Hill

Georgia DOT has crews set to remove striping at the traffic signal on US 17/ SR 25 at I-95 Exit 87 ramp in Richmond Hill on Sunday.

The crew, weather permitting, is scheduled to from 7 p.m. on Sunday till 6 a.m. on Monday.

Lane closures will be necessary during the work and will be conducted by law enforcement to maximize safety.

Copyright 2014 WTOC. All rights reserved.