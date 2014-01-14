MPC: Hobby Lobby craft store coming to Savannah

MPC officials said development group RCG Ventures has worked out the deal and Hobby Lobby will move into the old Rhodes Furniture store.

A popular arts and craft and design store will be setting up shop in Savannah.

The Metropolitan Planning Commission confirmed the news to WTOC.

There is no timetable yet, no dates for opening available so far, but just the mention of Hobby Lobby on Facebook sparked instant reaction. On www.facebook.com/wtocdonlogana alone, the post about Hobby Lobby coming has drawn 80,000 views, more than 600 shares and more than 500 likes.

Here's what we know: MPC officials tell us development group RCG Ventures has worked out the deal and Hobby Lobby will move into the old Rhodes Furniture store, expanding it a little, right next to Pet Smart on Abercorn Street near Lowes and Home Depot.

For those of you who don't know, Hobby Lobby is an Oklahoma-based craft and home decor store and they already have a location in Statesboro. Some shoppers we caught up with are ready for Hobby Lobby in Savannah.

"I'm very excited. Their framing department, I really like," Beth Ramsey told WTOC.

"I think Hobby Lobby is fabulous. It's a decorator's delight. We love it. My daughter lives in Tennessee and they have had Hobby Lobby for a long time and I think it is fabulous," Cheryl Pass, Savannah, said.

MPC officials did say more details will be coming very soon.

