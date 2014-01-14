Here are a few tips on how to hire a home improvement contractor.

- If a home improvement project is in your future, be sure to hire a reputable contractor.

- Ask friends and neighbors for references.

- Solicit at least two or three bids from prospective contractors.

- Compare the quality of the materials to be used, as well as the total cost of the project.

- Remember, the lowest bid is not necessarily the best bid.

- Contact your Better Business Bureau for a reliability report on the contractor.

- Find out from your local or state government if the contractor is properly licensed, bonded and insured.

- When you have decided on a contractor, do not sign a contract until you have reviewed it carefully.

- Be sure all agreements and oral promises are covered in the contract.

- Never sign a partial or blank contract.

- Do not pay for the entire job in advance, and do not pay cash to the salesperson or contractor.

- Do contact your local BBB, and/or your state government consumer affairs office for help in resolving any disputes that may arise.

