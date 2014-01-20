Tigers host Rattlers in MEAC battle

SSU men win tough conference battle

After a rough first half of the season, Savannah State has caught abreak.

They are currently ranked first in the MEAC, riding a four gamewinning streak.

Monday night at Tiger Arena, they welcomed another conference rival,Florida A&M.

The Rattlers' Jamie Adams went coast to coast, driving in the paintfor the layup to knot the score at 2-2.

Then the Tiger's Terel Hall went around the left side, off thebackboard for the bucket.

At the other end, FAMU came back as Trey Kellum took the pass anddrains the jumper off the wing to tie the game at six.

Still in the first half, Richmond Hill native Jerimian Hill hit onedeep from downtown. He had a pair of back-to-back buckets to help the Tigersstat in it.

The Tigers had to fight for this one, but they win it 79-68 overFAMU to stay undefeated in the MEAC.

Lady Tigers cruise to easyconference win

In women'splay, the Lady Tigers went into the half with an almost 20 point lead.

ShawandaHampton picked up the loose ball and put it in for the easy two.

TheRattlers didn't give up as Tiera Prothro found the iron, but the Lady Tigersstill held a comfortable 41-20 lead.

In thesecond half, the Lady Tigers scored with the fast break to extend their lead,54-38.

Then,Bria Dorsey raked up the loose ball and drove it to the hole for the easybucket.

The LadyTigers made it look easy Monday night, winning 80-68. They improved to 2-4 inthe MEAC.

