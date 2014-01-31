Tim's Take: Weather decisions

When you're in yourshirt sleeves again this weekend, remembering all the way back to the winterhavoc of 2014- just remember that it was handled correctly.



It takes no imagineat all to guess what could have happened if the weather turned a little on us.



The way it turnedout, the winter storm wasn't as bad as it could have been.



Maybe schools didn'thave to close for two days. Maybe some parents were inconvenienced and some kidssat around with nothing to do.



But everything thatwas done, was done for a reason -- and done right.



WTOC has received twoor three emails from folks saying they appreciate what we did and it means alot to us because some people were not happy about it.



Public safety inpotential emergencies is always a preemptive balance. And this time, the scalestitled in our favor.



We were safe. Atlanta?



Something similarhappened in 1999, when Savannah was evacuated for Hurricane Floyd, which turnedand missed Savannah.



A lot of people whosat in traffic then swore they would not leave the city if another evacuationwas ordered the following year.



You want to bet yourlife? That's what we're talking about.



Hopefully, a coupleof unnecessarily idle days will not cloud any decision making the next timesnow and ice - or any other weather event - threatens Savannah.

