Georgia Southern vs. UNCG basketball postponed

STATESBORO, GA

Georgia Southern's Men's Basketball contest against University of North Carolina-Greensboro, previously scheduled for February 12th, has been postponed due to severe weather in the area. 

A new date for the game will be announced soon.

Georgia Southern Men's Basketball will face Davidson on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

