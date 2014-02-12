Georgia Southern vs. UNCG basketball postponed

Georgia Southern's Men's Basketball contest against University of North Carolina-Greensboro, previously scheduled for February 12th, has been postponed due to severe weather in the area.
A new date for the game will be announced soon.
Georgia Southern Men's Basketball will face Davidson on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2014 WTOC. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.