Ice has downed trees around Screven County

Law enforcement are out in Screven County closing roads and trying to clean up downed trees and live power lines.



The Screven County Sheriff's Office is acting as the hub of this cleanup operation.



Trees can be heard popping and cracking. Hundreds of small trees and limbs continue to come down and that will only get worse as the temps drop and that ice gets heavier.



The sheriff's office said there have been no serious injuries or property damage, but crews are all hands on deck.



There have been only a few single vehicle crashes. So far, none of which have been serious. They have six separate road crews working from the sheriffs office and three crews from the county jail.



Their main priority is keeping the roads clear. The only main road closed is US 301 north from GA 24 to the state line.

