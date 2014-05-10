Freeman lifts Braves past Cubs 3-2 in 10th inning

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) - Freddie Freeman's single up the middle drove in Jason Heyward from second base in the 10th inning and the Atlanta Braves recovered from Craig Kimbrel's blown save to beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 Friday night.

Kimbrel couldn't hold a 2-1 lead in the ninth after Julio Teheran allowed only one hit - Mike Olt's homer - in eight innings.

Wesley Wright (0-1) walked Heyward to lead off the 10th. Heyward stole second base. Wright issued an intentional walk to Justin Upton before Freeman ended the game with his single. Heyward slid home with the winning run as Ryan Kalish's throw from center field was off target.

Luis Valbuena led off the 10th with a single to right field off Alex Wood (3-5), who then recorded three straight outs in his first relief appearance of the season.

