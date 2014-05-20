South University introduces doctor of ministry degree

South University will offer a Doctor of Ministry degree starting in June of 2014.

If you have ever had an interest in earning your doctorate in ministry, this program can be completed within 3 years instead the traditional 5 year programs.

The program will be necessary for anyone who would like to be pastor, chaplain, or staff leader at a church.

South University's administrative office is located at 709 Mall Boulevard, Savannah, GA.

For more information, click here or call 404.679.4500.

