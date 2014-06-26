Family calls for domestic violence registry

The family of a murder victim is calling for a domestic violence registry in Georgia.

Long time business Doc's Bar on Tybee Island raised money for the children of Lauren Brown Smart, who police believe was killed by her husband.

Her family spoke out at the event, and they had a lot to say about a possible domestic violence registry, but they're still not talking about the specific details in case involving the murder of their loved one.

The owners of the newly reopened Doc's Bar held a fundraiser for Barry and Sonni Brown and their two young grandchildren, boys six and one year old.

The Browns took the opportunity to touch on the registry idea. On the weekend of June 6, their daughter was found dead in her Wilmington Island home. Police later arrested her husband, Norman Smart, for the crime.

A look into his past showed a history of domestic violence in Akron, OH, a past Barry Brown said her family could have been warned about if there was a domestic violence registry, similar to ones in other states like New York.

"They would have to register when they come to the state of Georgia, just like a sex offender would, and if that was the case, this may have never happened to our daughter," said Brown. "They would have known about his previous record and all that stuff, and they may have at least been able to track him a little better."

The Brown family is hoping to meet with state senators and representatives about getting a registry for domestic abuse.

