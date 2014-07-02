Coast Guard gears up for Arthur

The coast guard is gearing up for Tropical Storm Arthur, they're securing hatches and windows, and bringing in any loose gear.

The Coast Guard actually prepares well before hurricane season even starts, so there's less to do when there is an oncoming storm.

Right now they say they're still just monitoring Arthur, and they don't expect it to hit the Georgia coast, but they said they're still prepared for anything.

"Because you never know. You never know what's going to happen and you don't want to get caught unprepared. It's really bad to be caught unprepared, especially when a storm could turn any second and turn this way," GA Coast Guard Kistoper Tucker said.

The Coast Guard is urging everyone else to be prepared as well. They recommend you monitor the storm and check on weather conditions before heading out to the coast.

