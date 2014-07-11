Peach Fest coming to Tybee Island

A wild college party is coming to Savannah and Tybee Island this weekend, being promoted as Orange Crush continued.

However, unlike Orange Crush, Peach Fest 2014 hasn't had the same amount of buzz.

It's the first time for Peach Fest, so no one is quite sure what it will really be like and how many people will show up. It is being billed as the continuation of Orange Crush, and judging from the promotional video on YouTube, it could be right.

Tybee Island residents who were up in arms about Orange Crush would have similar noise about Peach Fest, but that hasn't been the case.

The first wave or publicity for this party came two months ago and then kind of faded away until a few weeks ago.

Police are calling it an unorganized beach party and no permits have been issued. Residents and businesses don't think it will be anything close to Orange Crush.

"I don't really think so," said former Doc's Bar owner Pam Smith. "It hasn't been really advertised and the weather being like it's going to be, I really just don't know. I think it would be good to have extra police just in case because we do have traffic problems on the island."

Tybee Police has been monitoring activity and response on the Peach Fest twitter hashtags and social media trying to gauge attendance.

"By social media, itlooks to me like it's not going to be as big as Orange Crush," said TybeePolice Officer Marella Eaton. "But we don't know what we are going to get.Every weekend we do get a surprise with a fraternity or large group of peoplein the beach doing something to celebrate the end or beginning of summer."

"We had a good turnout this Orange Crush year, so I didn't get no complaints. Business was good,"said Beach Bites owner Preston Paine. "So I look forward to everything beingpositive and upbeat and safe."

