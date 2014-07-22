Davis Love, III Junior Open tees off on St. Simons Island

The Davis Love, III Junior Open teed off onTuesday morning on St. Simons Island.

Plenty of local talent teed it up on Tuesday,as Hilton Head's own Will Miles poured in a birdie on 18 to finish the day tiedfor 13th after the first round.

Miles is also committed to South Carolina,where he will be joining future Gamecock Scott Stevens, who is an early leaderafter firing a 66 to come in at four under par.

The Peach and Palmetto states are being verywell represented at the tournament, with six players in the field committed toeither Georgia, South Carolina or Clemson.

