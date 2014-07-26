WILMINGTON ISLAND, GA - WTOC - Australian Kade McBride put on a charge on the final 9 to take the 2014 Oglethorpe Invitational by two shots over Daniel Pizetoski.

McBride birdied the first three holes on the back nine and after a spectacular par save on number 13, then birdied the par-5 fourteenth hole to give him his winning score of 16-under-par.

Final Scores:

1 Kade McBride, Gold Coast, Australia 68-64-65--197

2 Daniel Pizetoski, Davidson, North Carolina 64-67-68--199

3 Robby Prater, Birmingham, Alabama 69-64-68--201

T4 Joshua Lee, Fleming Island, Florida 66-69-67--202

Victor Wiggins, Gastonia, North Carolina 70-63-69--202

T6 Dillon Woods, Jacksonville, Florida 67-65-71--203

Shad Tuten, Elberton, Georgia 65-65-73--203

T8 Andrew Winters, Houston, Texas 66-68-71--205

Ryan Benton, Dothan, Alabama 66-69-70--205

T10 Gus Beisel, Savannah, Georgia 67-67-72--206

Henry Mabbett, Griffin, Georgia 71-65-70--206

Jack Hall, Savannah, Georgia 67-67-72--206

Will Cannon, Birmingham, Alabama 67-68-71--206

Woody Woodward, Bridgeport, West Virginia 67-69-70--206

T15 Addison Coll, Arlington, Virginia 71-67-69--207

David Germann, Clayton, North Carolina 68-71-68--207

Philip Knowles, Bradenton, Florida 69-74-64--207

Ryan Stovash, Orlando, Florida 67-70-70--207

Travis Trace, Jacksonville, Florida 68-67-72--207

T20 Carter Collins, Stateboro, Georgia 67-69-72--208

Danny Nelson, Savannah, Georgia 68-68-72--208

Harley Abrams, Boca Raton, Florida 66-70-72--208

Michael Smith, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida 71-67-70--208

T24 Andrew Ertel, The Woodlands, Texas 72-65-72--209

Anthony Alex, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida 69-71-69--209

Archer Price, Gastonia, North Carolina 70-64-75--209

Austin Powell, Jupiter, Florida 71-68-70--209

Brad Thorne, Moore, South Carolina 68-70-71--209

Clark Palmer, Augusta, Georgia 71-68-70--209

Colin Monagle, Jacksonville, Florida 72-67-70--209

Howard Hickey, Savannah, Georgia 69-71-69--209

Joey Lane, Great Falls, Virginia 66-72-71--209