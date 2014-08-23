WTOC Super 11 All-Stars

2014 Super 11:

Brad Stewart – WR/DB – Benedictine

As a junior, Stewart sparked the run based offense by catching 40 passes for 722 yards and 13 touchdowns to help the Cadets to a 12-2 record, reaching the AA Final 4. He also plays defense, intercepting 4 passes and returning 1 for a touchdown. To top that off, he returned a punt for a touchdown also last season. But, he says, colleges are looking at him as a receiver.



"I know, recruiting-wise, it's more the offensive side but I love the defensive side just as much," said Stewart. "I mean, they're just so much fun either way because you get to experience both sides of the ball so it's just a blast."



Coach Danny Britt said, "Brad is just a good all around athlete. He can do almost anything well. Very smart young man, a 4.27 GPA and just a bright kid who will do whatever you ask him to do."



Stewart has offers from Cincinnati, Marshall, Yale and Army, but Georgia and other SEC teams have shown interest, "I'm just going to work hard this season and maybe they'll find me."



He was an all-star baseball player last season, hitting .351 for the state champions. He would like to play both sports at the next level, "If I keep working and focus, I think it could be possible, depending on where I choose to go to college."

Colton Lichtenberg – K – Country Day

Lichtenberg has become one of the elite kickers in the country. As a junior he booted 9 of 12 field goals and 31 of 32 extra points. Of his 43 kickoffs last season, 39 of them went for touchbacks. During a kicking camp in May, Lichtenberg even booted a 62-yard field goal off the ground. Kicking is something that just seemed to evolve in his life.



"I just like kicking the ball," said Lichtenberg who started kicking a soccer ball at a very young age. "I like using my feet. I started kicking around 6th grade. Going into freshman year is when I started realizing I could kick really well, so I stuck with it."



Coach Dennis Coyle added, "As a coach, you know once you cross the 50 you're in field goal position."



Lichtenberg is more than just a kicker. He also plays wide receiver and defensive back, but kicking is his passion and works in the weight room to improve his range, "Power cleans is like the specific, explosive move I like doing. Really, it helps my hips get through there, through the ball and everything."



I remember when he was about 90 pounds in 8th grade and he just kept working really hard. He's one of the strongest kids in the weight room.



As for next year, Florida is very interested but hasn't made an offer, yet. So, he'll just focus on helping the Hornets win games, "I really have nothing to lose. It's not like I have a paycheck on the line. Just kick the ball, muscle memory takes care of the rest."

Tyrone Riley – DE – Calvary Day

The 6-7, 240-pound Riley was in on 85 tackles last season as the Cavaliers went all the way to the Class-A state championship game. Riley will play both defensive end and linebacker this season but isn't worried about moving around, "I take care of my assignment, don't worry about nothing else, just do what I'm supposed to do don't worry about what other people have to do and just trust that they'll do what they need to do," said Riley.



Coach Mark Stroud knows he can do a lot of things with a great athlete, "Take a guy like that and put him in position to make plays. That's what we're trying to do defensively, first off, to get him into position to make plays and fit into the scheme of what we're doing and we'll use him offensively also at tight end."



He gives a lot of the credit to his teammates for helping him make the plays, "They do a good job of setting me up where I can make plays and so it's my other teammates."



He's being recruited by schools like Kentucky, Ole Miss, North Carolina State and Purdue. He's looking for just the right fit for his college career, "A school that I look to will make me feel like family because I grew up in my family, so my family is a big thing. And, education, of course."



Shameik Blackshear – DL – Bluffton

Blackshear suffered through an injury plagued season as a junior in 2013, but is healthy now and ready to live up to the potential he showed as a sophomore when he was in on 96 tackles as the Bobcats defensive end.



"Last year was a down year because I had several injuries," said Blackshear. "But this year is my year. I feel it now through all the scrimmages we had, I feel way better. I feel better than ever before so hopefully this will be my rebound year, not hopefully, this is my rebound year."



Blackshear verbally committed to South Carolina more than a year ago and coach Ken Cribb feels he can excel at the next level, "Shameik's a next level guy," said coach Ken Cribb. "I mean, it's incredible what he can do. When he brings it, it's just amount of time when he gets there. I'm real excited what he can do Shameik going to do, not just this year but his future. He's going to be an elite player at the next level."



Blackshear is focused on what he can do to help the Bobcats rebound from a 6-5 record, "Coach up my all teammates and they can play at their best potential and we can all just fight as one and make it to the top. This year, I'm more of a vocal leader than last year because I'm a senior so I've got to speak up more."

Jordan Black – QB/DB – Vidalia

Black was the Indians leading receiver a year ago and also started at free safety on defense. But this year, he'll move to quarterback although he still prefers to play defense. It's all about team, "I just like getting turnovers and get the ball back for the offense so we can score."



Coach Lee Chomskis added, "We moved him to quarterback because he is such an incredible athlete. he played receiver last year, was our leading receiver and free safety. He'll stay at safety and also return punts. He'll probably bring me a cup of water when I need it, he can do it all."



The transition has been difficult but he is growing into the change of position, "Last year, I just played receiver and all I had to worry about was when I get the ball. Now I have to orchestrate the whole offense so I have to take care and make sure everybody is doing what they doing. It's much of a challenge but we're getting used to it."



He also plays basketball and baseball for Vidalia. He enjoys being busy, "I just love playing for the school. I love doing anything I can do to contribute. I've been playing all three since I was little."



Black has been recruited by Georgia Southern, Army, Middle Tennessee and Appalachian State.

Jarvis Singleton – RB – Estill

Singleton has rushed for over 2,800 yards with 31 touchdowns the last two seasons as Estill reached the state playoffs both seasons. The Fighting Gators' leader has lofty goals for this season, "I really want to get to that 2,000 yard marker and keep pushing myself. I know my coaches and teammates are pushing and I think that I can do it this year, my senior year."



Singleton works hard in the weight room to develop his abilities. He admits he has a God-given talent but he knows he is just one member of a team, "I can't do it without my linemen. If it wasn't for them, it don't matter how much speed you got or how strong you are, I think it's a team effort."



Coach J. C. Threatt added, "Certain backs you can teach them certain fundamentals but to have a vision of the whole field and when to cut and not to cut and where to cut, it's kind of instinctive with a running back."



Singleton has drawn interest from schools like Georgia, North Carolina, and Clemson. As he looks ahead to college, he has his priorities straight., "I am trying to go to a D-1 college and get my school work. Education comes first and try to be an athlete second. Student-athlete at all times."

Robert Heyward – RB – Calvary Day

Heyward is devasting athlete on both sides of the ball. On offense, he rushed for 1,442 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 24 passes for another 470 yards and 6 touchdowns. On defense, he was in on 121 tackles at linebacker and tells us what he likes about both positions, "Running back, I like maneuvering through the line trying to find ways to score. On defense, I just like hitting people."



Coach Mark Stroud gave this assessment of his star defender, "Robert Heyward is one of the better football players I saw all year long last year, anywhere, at linebacker or running back."



As a senior, Heyward doesn't think he will rush for more than 1,400 yards, "We've got a lot of depth back there, so, I really don't need to do as much running as I did last year. But, if I need to, I will." Stroud added, "You know, he's the kind of guy you've got to have to be successful. You've got to have guys like that on your team who can lead, make plays. The guys believe in him, he's that guy."



Heyward already has offers from Army, Towson and Georgia Southern and the colleges seem to think he'll be a defensive player, "We've really tried to get college folks to like him on either side of the ball because I think he can be effective either place."

Jamar Smith – RB – Toombs County

Smith and Toombs County is now under the leadership of Lyman Guy who moved to Lyons from Richmond Hill. That means, the Bulldogs offense won't be quite the same as it was in 2013, "It's changed a lot," said Smith. "The plays are different this year and like my assignments are different this year. I mean, in the end, it all works together and if you do your job, it's going to work pretty good."



Smith rushed for over 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns last season but the Bulldogs won only 4 games. He gained a lot of those yards by getting the the sideline on sweeps but things may change a little this season, "When I get to the sideline it feels like I just can't be stopped, you know. The sideline and then it's just straight home. They look for me outside and sometimes you have to break a couple of tackles. I usually got there with the help of my team with 2 or 3 blocks."



"We feel like we have things in the offensive scheme to be able to exploit different things and give him the ball in different places," said Guy. "Jamar this year has a bullseye on his back and he's got to understand that his role may be as much as toting the ball, be a decoy."



Smith says he wants to study architecture to be able to build houses in the future. He has interest from several schools like Georgia Tech and Georgia State plus he already has an offer from Kennesaw State, which will begin playing football next year. Smith is a priority in the Owls recruiting, "I'm really just waiting. I'm waiting to see where God leads me to, really."



Dushad Morris – DB – Johnson

"He's a special athlete, a special kid and a good kid," said coach Thomas Tedder.



Morris is phenominal athlete who plays free safety, running back and also returns kicks for the Atom Smashers. As a junior, Morris was in on 102 tackles, recovered a fumble and intercepted 2 passes and returned one of them 85 yards for a touchdown, "He's got the ability to do just about anything he wants on the field," added Tedder. "He's a great cover guy in the secondary. One thing that has caught my eye about him on offense is the fact that he always falls forward."

As a free safety, Morris explains what is most important for him to do his job correctly, "Making sure nothing gets behind me, coming down to make tackles if I have to just to back up my teammates. Look at the formations, how they set up and how everything goes so if they do it again, I know what to do next time."



Tedder said about his defensive leader, "To have another coach, per se, on the field, that's the element Dushad brings and helps us out on defense, as far as getting everyone lined up."



Morris has interest from schools like Michigan, Auburn and Wake Forest. Coach Tedder thinks he'll play at the next level, "Me, myself, I think he's going to end up being a running back. There are just things he does with the ball that is really special."

Alex Davis – QB – Bluffton

Davis had the dubious honor of following in the footsteps of the former WTOC Offensive Player of the Year, C. J. Frazier, who set the bar high for Bluffton quarterbacks in the future. "You have no idea, it was way too big a bar for me to handle," said Davis.



Davis will be going into his second season as the Bobcats' quarterback after taking over for the former WTOC Player of the Year, CJ Frazier. Davis completed more than 50-percent of his passes for over 1,000 yards and 9 touchdowns but admits Frazier set the bar high for future quarterbacks at Bluffton. "I'm not going to try to overdo him or make him look bad because I give him his due. I'm just going to try to do what I came here to do, finish the job, play football and win games."



Coach Ken Cribb added, "I honestly think Alex is one of the best quarterbacks in this state, no doubt about it. he doesn't look the part. He looks more like a linebacker or running back. He's probably improved more than any player I've had in my 27 years of coaching."



Davis talks about where he feels he has improved, "Mentally was my main thing, because I'm trying to calm down and focus on the game, not worry about the last play that happened before that was bad, a broken ball or something like that."



Coach Cribb feels that the diminutive quarterback will be playing at the next level a year from now, "People are going to overlook him because of his height, he's only 5-10, and they're going to look at him at strong safety, linebacker, possibly running back, but I think he'll get looks at quarterback, also."

Mikael Mays – OT - Groves

Mays is a load in both the offensive and defensive lines. The 6-1, 260-pound lineman gives Groves a player to depend on and he tells us what he feels he brings to the team, "I bring a little toughness, nastiness. I like to hit, like to knock people off the ball, make people feel my pain."



First year coach, Mike Martin, added, "I'm definitley happy to be a part of this team and see a quality player like that."



The Rebels are coming off a 1-9 season but new coach Mike Martin hopes to turn it around quickly with players like Mays who will do what he can to make that happen, "The leadership, we need to be more vocal," said Mays. "I'm a lead by example type of guy. We've got players like Devin Nixon, Shabari Davis, they're more vocal and lead the team by saying what you got to do."



Mays is starting to draw a lot of attention from the college recruiters after being named to the Maxpreps pre-season all-state team. He tells us what he will be looking for when picking his school for next year, "Truthfully, any college that offers me a good scholarship with a full ride, I'm planning on going to college there."

Honorable Mention:

Stevie Powers – QB – Benedictine

Craven Howard – LB - Ridgeland-Hardeeville

A.J. Keene – DB – Calvary Day

Brenton Ford – DB – Country Day

Wade Benton – RB – SCPS

Tyler Arnold – DB – SCPS

Josh Eason – RB/LB - Vidalia

Tre Robinson – DB – Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Gavin Bush – WR - Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Raheem Cooper – DB – Battery Creek

Roman Jackson – OL – Wade Hampton

Noah Sulek – WR/RB/DB – Hilton Head Prep

Zenon Parker – WR/RB/DB - Hilton Head Prep

Jared Rountree – Thomas Heyward

Ben Warner – Hilton Head Christian

DeAngelo Clark – WR/DB – Hilton Head Christian

William Campbell – QB/RB/DB – Bible Baptist

Sheldon Smith – LB – Bluffton

LaQuan Washington – SR - Bluffton

Aaron Frazier – RB – Hilton Head

Jerome Maddox – OL – Hilton Head

Michael Ruth – DL – Hilton Head

Brady Cormier – K – Beaufort

Andrew Smyth – LB – Beaufort

Jawan Mack – DB – Beaufort

Malcolm Simmons – DB - Beaufort

Eric Freeman – DL - Battery Creek