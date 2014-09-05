Dozens of local vets head to Washington D.C. through Honor Flight

Several dozen local veterans are on their way to Washington D.C. through Honor Flight Savannah, an organization that provides all-expense-paid trips for our veterans to visit the nation's capital.

This time, there are around 24 World War II and Korean War veterans going on the trip.

Ninety-four-year-old World War II vet Amelia Jones is one of the first female veterans, and the first Hospice Savannah patient to go on a Honor Flight Savannah trip.

"Oh it's going to be exciting. I just can't describe in words how much I'm going to enjoy this trip," she said. "I look back over the years, I didn't realize then how important it was, but now I look back over the years and see that we have accomplished a lot."

Jones served in the Army Air Corp during World War II. She's looking forward to being in D.C. for the first time since the 80s.

"I'm really excited, I'm truely excited just to see Washington one more time," Jones said.

And this time will be special, since she's going with her fellow veterans and seeing all the memorials honoring their hard work.

"Once you've been in the military, it's something you don't forget," said Korean War veteran Ed Carroll. "These guys have all been like I've been, and I'm just looking for a good time for everybody."

It's an opportunity of a lifetime many of them didn't think they'd ever see.

"I didn't dream that this day would ever materialize, come to be true, but I'm blessed and I'm happy," said Jones.

"Some of these guys have been through deep water so anything they get, they deserve it," Jones said.

The vets left Friday morning in a chartered bus from the Georgia Air National Guard facility.

