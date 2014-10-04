Petition demanding FAA ban all flights to Ebola effected nations - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Petition demanding FAA ban all flights to Ebola effected nations

There are thousands of people now signing a electronic petition demanding the FAA Ban all incoming and outgoing flights to nations effected by the Ebola Outbreak to help stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Experts say the virus will not spread at a dangerous pace in the United States but many people think you can never been too safe.

To read and sign the petition click here.

The goal is to reach 100,000 signatures.

