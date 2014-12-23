Mike Bobo Introduced at CSU

?

It became official Tuesday afternoon when longtime Georgia Bulldog, Mike Bobo, was introduced as the new head coach at Colorado State.Bobo was the offensive coordinator for Georgia under Coach Mark Richt. He signed a 5-year deal that gives him $1.35-million and will go up $100,000 each season he stays in Fort Collins.Bobo has a clear picture of how he wants to run the Rams' program, “Every little detail is going to be done first class, all right? If we'll start doing that day one when they get back in January for off-season workouts, then, no matter what we do offense and defensively, we're going to have a chance because we'll be fundamentally sound. We're going to let people know when they play Colorado State they better be ready to play and they better be ready to buckle it up.”There had been rumors that line coach and running game coordinator, Will Friend, would follow Bobo, but he is going to coach in the Belk Bowl and possibly call plays. Earlier, Richt said he would be prepared to call the plays, if necessary.