Brad Stewart - WTOC Defensive Player of the Year

Brad Stewart of Benedictine helped lead the Cadets to the GHSA-AA State Championship. Stewart was a force on both offense and defense and was named the WTOC Defensive Player of the Year.

Stewart gained a lot of attention with his amazing catch in the championship game to give BC a 7-0 lead. But, Stewart is a devastating 2-way player who is just as dangerous on defense as he is on offense. His 9 interceptions, including 2 in the championship game, helped the Cadets achieve their dream. “Oh, I mean, it was awesome,” said Stewart. “There's no better feeling in the world, just, you know, go out as a winner.”

Being so talented on both sides of the ball has coaches wondering where he will play in college and he says he doesn't have a preference, “Actually, no, everyone assumes I like offense the most but I like both sides of the ball and it's cool to get to play both sides,” said Stewart.

Coach Danny Britt of the Cadets added, “The thing about Brad is he doesn't care, he just likes to play. In fact, where ever he goes, he's going to try to convince you to let him play both ways.”

When he's on the field and the ball goes in the air, what goes through his mind, “Just be the first one to get it, just try to get it over who's guarding me or who I'm guarding. When I'm on defense, I know what I would do on certain routes, how I would run them, so, I can almost guess what they're going to run. It's easier to cover.”

Stewart has scholarship offers from about 8 schools, including Georgia Southern, Navy, Yale, Cincinnati and Marshall, but Coach Britt is amazed more haven't gotten on the bandwagon, “I can't imagine what else you want. He's a tremendous athlete, has a very nice frame, tremendous athletic ability, can jump out of the gym, has very good speed and is a 4.5 student. I don't know what else you could ask for in a young man.”

Football is over for the season but Stewart is already playing basketball and the defending state baseball champions will be back on the diamond in the spring. There's no rest for the weary, “I enjoy it, that's why I do it, but we got a little rest, a couple of days of just shooting. I know it's hard on my body but's it's what I like doing.”

Brad Stewart, the WTOC Defensive Player of the Year.