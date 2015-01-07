Jenkins Co. human remains identified as missing Bulloch Co. man





Sweet failed to return home or show up for work, prompting family members to report him missing to the Statesboro Police Department on May 6. Investigator Ben Purvis of the Statesboro Police Department followed numerous leads for several months, in an attempt to locate Victor Sweet.



On Wednesday, Dec. 31, deputies of the Jenkins County Sheriff's Department responded to skeletal remains located off of Edna Lanier Road, south of Millen, in Jenkins County. Sheriff Robert Oglesby requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.



The skeletal remains were collected and taken to the GBI's medical examiner's office in Decatur. The remains were positively identified as those of Victor Sweet.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Jenkins County Sheriff's Department, and the Statesboro Police Department are requesting help from anyone with information regarding Victor Sweet's death.



Please contact one of the following parties if you have any information relating to this case:





Agent Cyrus Purdiman – GBI Statesboro, 912.871.1121



Investigator Ben Purvis – Statesboro PD, 912.489.8217



Jenkins County Sheriff's Office – 478.982.4211



The GBI Tip Line – 800.597.8477



On Saturday, May 3, 2014, 23-year-old Victor Sweet was last seen by family members in Statesboro, around midnight.