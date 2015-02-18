Death investigation underway at apartment on Apache Avenue

According to SCCPS, Largo-Tibet has lifted the lockdown after a SCMPD death investigation in a nearby apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, there isn't a real threat in the area, but the school took precautionary measures because of the nature of the investigation being conducted.

The lockdown was lifted around 2:30 p.m.

The death investigation is taking place in the 12000 block of Apache Avenue, which is about two miles away from the school. Violent Crimes detectives are conducting a death investigation after a woman in her 30s was found dead in her apartment.

SCMPD was originally called out to the scene on a welfare check after police were asked to check on the woman by family members, but it changed to a death investigation once they arrived on scene.

Authorities are on scene continuing their investigation.

