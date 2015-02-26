Fiance of woman found dead in Apache Ave. apartment charged with murder

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.

The fiancé of a woman found dead in an Apace Avenue apartment on Feb. 18 has been charged with her murder.Willie Moore Jr., 38, was arrested on Thursday by Violent Crimes Detectives investigating the death of 37-year-old Mandi DeAnne Kaiser.Southside Precinct Patrol officers discovered her body after conducting a wellness check after family members were concerned. Officers found her around 12 p.m. on Feb. 18 and opened up a death investigation.It became a homicide investigation after police received the results of an autopsy the following week. Homicide detectives continue to investigate the death.