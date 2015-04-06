Child Safety Seat and Booster Seat Laws In Georgia and South Carolina

are 59% less likely to be injured in a crash than those using a seat belt alone.





If you have questions about the laws or the installation of a child safety seat or booster seat you can contact Safe Kids of Savannah at







Links:

www.safekids.org/child-passenger-safety

cert.safekids.org/

www.nhtsa.gov

www.ridesafegeorgia.org

www.aap.org

www.gahighwaysafety.org They are available at 912-350-1118 to answer questions regarding child passenger safety.

Here's a look at the car seat laws in Georgia and South Carolina:In Georgia- children under the age of eight must ride in an approved safety seat or booster that is suited for their height and weight and it must be correctly attached to the back seat.And in South Carolina- children under the age of six need to be properly restrained by an approved child safety seat.Also, according to the Georgia Department of Motor Vehicles- children using booster seats