Wound Care Centers at St. Joseph's/Candler recognized for Clinical Excellence





"We are fortunate here to have been at the forefront of developing the specialized treatments in wound care and hyperbarics that we have," said Dr. Thomas Newton, Hyperbarics Physician at St. Joseph's/Candler. "Being a center of this size allows us access of a number of specialty products and services that we can offer patients that they might not be able to get at another facility."





The Center for Hyperbarics and Wound Care at St. Joseph's/Candler earned the Center of Distinction Award for achieving outstanding clinical outcomes for twelve consecutive months.



The measured outcomes included patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, a minimum wound healing rate of at least 91 percent within 30 median days to heal, and other quality outcomes.



St. Joseph's/Candler was recognized by Healogics, Inc., the nation's largest provider of advanced wound care services. There were 506 centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award, only 172 achieved the honor.



“The need for technologically-advanced wound care is increasing at a rapid pace,” said Susan Howell, Director of Professional Practice and Specialty Services at St. Joseph's/Candler. “We've aggressively expanded our wound care practice all over the region because of the high rates of diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease we see. As part of our mission, hyperbaric therapy and wound care techniques promote wound healing in a timely fashion and increase the quality of life for our patients.”



St. Joseph's/Candler now has three wound care locations: Candler Hospital, Moss Creek Village in Bluffton and Hinesville. Learn more at www.sjchs.org/hyperbarics.



St. Joseph's/Candler is a member of the Healogics Network of more than 635 centers, and provides access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating more than two million chronic wounds. St. Joseph's/Candler offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Advanced treatments include hyperbaric oxygen therapy, negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered skin substitutes, biological and biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies.



About St. Joseph's/Candler



St. Joseph's/Candler is a 714-bed, national Magnet-designated facility for nursing excellence, with a focus on the latest technologies and research. Its comprehensive network includes centers of excellence for oncology, cardiovascular, neurosciences, women's and children's services, orthopedics and a variety of other disease specialties. SJ/C's Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion has been selected to be part of the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the NCI Community Oncology Research Program. St. Joseph's Hospital and Candler Hospital are the anchor hospitals for the not-for-profit health system serving 33 counties in southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Low Country. It is the largest and only faith-based institution in the region. For more information, visit www.sjchs.org.



About Healogics, Inc.



Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL., Healogics is the nation's largest provider of advanced wound care services. Healogics and its affiliated companies manage more than 600 Wound Care Centers® in the nation, and saw more than 234,000 patients in 2014 through a connected network of centers, partner hospitals, academic medical centers, patients and families. Leveraging its scale and experience, Healogics utilizes an evidence-based systematic approach to chronic wound healing in treating an underserved and growing patient population. For more information, please visit www.healogics.com.



