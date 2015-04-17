Friday packed with excitement at 47th RBC Heritage

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.

What a day at the 47th RBC Heritage.Some of the biggest names in the field started their rounds on Friday morning and got a good start on some pretty amazing scores. The sixth group off the back nine drew quite a crowd on Friday, and those fans were not disappointed.The two biggest draws in the field this week were Masters champion Jordan Spieth and defending Heritage champion Matt Kuchar, who played together and played remarkable golf.Spieth struggled in his first round, shooting an opening round 74, but that wasn't the case on Friday when he made nine birdies and shot 62, just one shot off the Heritage scoring record.Spieth moved all the way from a tie for 93rd place after the first round, to a tie for third when he finished his round on Friday. Kuchar got off to just as fast a start, shooting a six under through 15 holes. He stumbled a bit coming in, but still shot 66 and shot up to the top of the leaderboard.Everywhere those two went, a great crowd followed, and so did the feeling that it was a lot later than Friday morning at the Heritage.“It was every bit a weekend feel, a major feel, it had a great buzz,” Kuchar said. “There aren't many places where you see holes lined from tee box to green. I flagged my caddie down on the eighth hole and said this is amazing, the entire length of the hole is packed three deep. And you get up to the green and they're 10 deep. It was really cool to see.”Heritage officials were hoping to have Spieth playing over the weekend. Well, they got more than they wished for as he's now in contention on a leaderboard that includes major championship winners, the two most recent Heritage winners and guys who are playing well this season.It should make for an exciting couple of days, and even bigger crowds, still to come.