Relay For Life of Effingham County is Friday, April 24

WTOC Don Logana will host the opening ceremony for Relay For Life of Effingham County.

Relay For Life participants and donors remember loved ones lost to cancer and honor those battling the disease by dedicating luminaria.

Luminaria, paper bags containing votive candles, are transformed and illuminated after dark at every local Relay For Life event. Each luminaria is personalized with a name, photo, message or drawing in memory or honor of a friend or loved one who has been affected by cancer. Luminaria can also be dedicated in support of a Relay participant. Each luminaria candle represents a person. They are our mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends, coworkers, and so many others.

Cancer survivors are celebrated at Relay events.  

A cancer survivor is anyone who has ever heard the words "you have cancer." All cancer survivors are guests of honor at their community Relay For Life events.

Cancer survivors are living proof that cancer can be defeated. Many Relay For Life events offer survivors special T-shirts or sashes or hold a special reception for survivors and caregivers. Most Relay events open with the Survivors Lap, where survivors lead the way around the track while being honored and applauded by all participants. Being a part of the Survivors Lap allows survivors to celebrate what they've overcome, while at the same time inspiring and motivating their community to fight.

A Relay For Life event is also a great way for people to meet other cancer survivors in their own community. In many communities, survivors form their own teams or join the Relay committee. They also frequently volunteer for the American Cancer Society in other ways.

Opening Ceremony: 7:00PM

The Opening Ceremony brings everyone together for a high-energy event kickoff to celebrate the lives of those who have battled cancer, to inspire hope by sharing recent accomplishments and progress, and to remind everyone that while we are winning this battle, fighting cancer is a year-round priority.

Survivors Lap: 7:20PM

During the Survivors Lap, upbeat music plays as all cancer survivors at the event take the first lap around the track cheered on by the other participants who line the track, celebrating their victory over cancer.

Caregivers Lap: 7:30PM

During the Caregivers Lap, anyone who ever cared for someone with cancer walks a lap so they can be honored for their support. Caregivers walk this lap with the people they helped if they are also present at the event.

Luminaria Ceremony: 9:30PM

The Luminaria Ceremony is a time to remember people we have lost to cancer, to support people who currently have cancer, and to honor people who have fought cancer in the past. The power of this ceremony lies in providing an opportunity for people to work through grief and find hope.

Closing Ceremony: 12:30 AM

The Closing Ceremony is a time to remember the lives of those lost and to celebrate that each of us has committed, through our participation in a Relay event, to fight back against this disease over the next year.

If you would like to participate in this year's Survivors Lap or other activities, please sign up.

You can register online at   www.relayforlife.org/effinghamga  

Relay For Life Effingham County
Date: Friday, April 24 - Saturday, April 25th  
Event Time: 7:00PM - 1:00AM 
Location: Effingham High School 

Contact Us: 
Kay Nay |  kay.nay@cancer.org  |  912-682-5544 


