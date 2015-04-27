Sean Evans: Multimedia Journalist

A wreck that had all westbound lanes of Hwy 170 and all northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy 21 in Beaufort shut down during the morning commute Tuesday has been cleared.More >>
Rioters torched a Georgia Tech police car Monday night as students protested the death of 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer Saturday night.More >>
The 14th annual Stand Down for Homelessness Resource and Health Fair will take place Sept. 19-20 at the Savannah Civic Center.More >>
A summer of natural catastrophes has exposed another peril in disaster-prone states: How to pay for the rescues, repairs and rebuilding.More >>
After two games, Georgia Southern ranks dead last, 129th of 129 teams, in total offense at 202 yards per game.More >>
