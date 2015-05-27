Domestic dispute leads to kidnapping in Estill

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.

A domestic dispute lead to a kidnapping in Estill on Tuesday.Raekwon Rakim Smart forced a female into a gold Honda Accord after hitting her several times, as well as her mother, who attempted to fend him off during the assault on her daughter. Smart then drove the victim to a residence on Calf Pen Bay Road and then the Short Stop BP Station on Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland.Smart entered the store to cash a scratch off lottery ticket when the female attempted to get help from a customer in the parking lot who refused to assist, stating that he “didn't want to get involved.” The female then fled to the parking lot of the former Goodwill Store and was able to get into a black Dodge pickup driven by a man who agreed to take her to the sheriff's office.Smart then pursued the truck in his vehicle before hitting the car, totaling both vehicles as the truck turned into the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. Deputies immediately converged on the scene and Smart was taken into custody.The female and the driver of the truck were transported to Coastal Carolina Medical Center in Hardeeville for treatment.