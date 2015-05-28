City council expected to vote on SCMPD merger

Copyright 2015 WTOC . All rights reserved.

The Savannah city council is expected to discuss and possibly vote on the proposed merger to keep the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department together on Thursday.The county has already voted in favor of the agreement to keep the police department merged.The two parties will continue to discuss the final details, and right now, both sides are looking to resolve the issue.WTOC will be at city council on Thursday, and will be the first to alert you on how they vote.