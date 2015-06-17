The InSPArational Series at Hilton Head Health with author Andie Mitchell

The InSPArational Series at Hilton Head Health with author Andie - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - To celebrate the grand opening of Hilton Head Health's new spa, The Indigo, the InSPArational series will share wisdom through stories of change and adversity.  

Andie Mitchell is the writer of the New York Times bestselling memoir It Was Me All Along, popular TED talk presenter and blogger for the website CanYouStayForDinner.com. Andie will take guests on the journey of her 100+ lb weight loss while teaching participants the importance of self-love and acceptance. Since the launch of her book in January 2015 she's been featured on the TODAY show, in People Magazine and most recently as a regular contributor for Yahoo. 

You have one more chance to hear Andie, Thursday, June 18 at 5 p.m.

Her topic: Practical Advice on How to Achieve Your Health Goals''

