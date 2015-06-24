CDC advisory committee recommends new vaccines to prevent meningitis B.

Current vaccines protect against several types of meningitis but not the serogroup B. Now a CDC committee has voted to recommend using new vaccines to prevent this strain of meningitis in adolescents and young adults.



"Recently, there have been increased outbreaks on college campuses, particularly of serogroup B disease," says Dr. Elaine Schulte of the Cleveland Clinic. "Children have died and lots of these young adults have ended up with these long-term complications".



