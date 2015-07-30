NEW at Daybreak on this Thursday Morning! - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

NEW at Daybreak on this Thursday Morning!

Good morning everyone. Don Logana reporting for you with some BREAKING NEWS to start our morning...

3 runaway teens from Kentucky are now in custody in Bryan County. We are following this developing story here on THE News at Daybreak.

The search resumes for the two missing Florida boys off the coast of Tybee this morning. The family is urging anyone with a plane to help in the search. Whitney Harris will have the details LIVE from Tybee Island.

Plus...will your child's school bus be ready for the first day of school? Some REAL concerns building as back to school time looms closer.

