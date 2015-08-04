Good morning! Don Logana here in the WTOC Newsroom with a look at what's NEW on THE News at Daybreak:

Two more school districts head back to class today. We are following students in Liberty and Tattnall counties as they begin a new year. Dave has specialized forecasts and traffic alerts!

Plus, I have a sneak preview of Paula Deen's new cook book coming next month after she surprised fans with a home-cooked meal. She cuts the fat...and chewed the fat with me. I was just as surprised!

Stay Connected with WTOC:

Be sure to watch WTOC THE News at Daybreak, THE News Now at 4 p.m. and THE News at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The WTOC News Team