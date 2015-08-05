Man charged with stalking after brief police chase

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Southside Precinct officers, with assistance from Georgia State Patrol, arrested Michael Thomas, 38, on multiple charges including stalking, after a brief pursuit Wednesday night.

The incident began at approximately 8 p.m. outside of Metro’s Southside Precinct, on the 7800 block of Abercorn Street.

The 70-year-old female driving the other vehicle advised that since that morning Thomas spent several hours cleaning his truck at a carwash near her residence. While running errands later in the day, she observed Thomas following her in his truck to multiple destinations. This prompted her not to exit her vehicle and to call police.

Thomas drove away toward Mall Boulevard when the detective began questioning him.

The truck encountered traffic along White Bluff Rd. near Stephenson Ave., allowing GSP to get in front and block it in with Metro police behind.

Thomas was immediately taken into custody.

Thomas is charged with stalking, felony fleeing to elude, failure to yield to a traffic control device and speeding.

