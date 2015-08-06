Free movie to share the need for minority organ and tissue donors

Donate Life America Film, "The Wish - A Story of Hope, Faith and Generosity", stars actors Reece Odum, Blue Kimble, and Patrick Faucette.

The premiere will take place on August 13, 2015 at the West Broad Street YMCA in Savannah with the film starting at 6 p.m.

The film is presented free by LifeLink of Georgia, the state’s nonprofit organ recovery organization.

The purpose of the film is to entertain while educating the audience about the need for minority organ and tissue donors.

As part of its commitment to increasing the number of lifesaving and healing transplants, Donate Life America, a not-for-profit alliance of national organizations and state teams across the United States committed to increasing organ, eye and tissue donation, partnered with the Georgia-based independent film production company, Ty Manns Films, to produce the dramatic and inspirational film, "The Wish".

Written by, Manns, "The Wish" is a faith-based film about a beloved high school teacher's kidney failure and her struggles as she awaits the kidney transplant she needs to save her life.

This is why Donate Life America needs your help:

Currently, nearly 124,000 men, women and children are awaiting organ transplants in the United States. For specific numbers visit unos.org.

• Approximately 77,633 Multicultural Patients*

• Approximately 2,146 Pediatric Patients*

• 29,532 Organ Transplants Performed in 2014

• 14,414 Organ Donors in 2014

• More than 47,000 corneas were transplanted in 2013

• More than 1 million tissue transplants are done each year and the surgical need for tissue has been steadily rising.

*as of May 2015

For more information on LifeLink of Georgia, visit here.

For more information on Donate Life America, visit here.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.