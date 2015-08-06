SCMPD seek information about fight on River St.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division seeks the public’s help in obtaining information about a fight on River St. on Aug. 2.

The altercation broke out around 1:36 a.m. near the Bull St. ramp. It involved at least a dozen participants, who fled in multiple directions once it ended.

Investigators seek information on the events leading up to altercation and the identities of those involved.

Anyone who witnessed this event or has knowledge of it should call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020 or text CRIMES (274637) using the keyword CSTOP2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.