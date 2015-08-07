Tom Glavine pitches in to help the Cory Joseph Wilson Fireball 40 Memorial Baseball Tournament

An autographed Atlanta Braves jersey and baseball can be yours.

Proceeds from the sale of the Hall of Famer's items, as well as funds raised from the Cory Joseph Wilson Fireball 40 Memorial Baseball Tournament sponsors, team participants and other donations will help purchase A.E.D.s (Automatic External Defibrillators) and provide a scholarship.

Cory died at the age of 21 in 2013 from cardiac arrest while in class at Georgia Southern University. The equipment was not available that could have saved his life. Since 2013, Wilson's loved ones have been able to donate AEDs to parks and complexes in Chatham County, the City of Savannah and Garden City thanks to the generosity of sponsors and players in the annual Cory Joseph Wilson Fireball 40 Memorial Baseball Tournament.

In his memory, his love of baseball and in order to help others in need, friends and family organized the Cory Joseph Wilson Fireball 40 Memorial Baseball Tournament. Since 2013, thanks to the generosity of sponsors, supporters and players, more than $40,000 has been raised.

The 2015 tournament is Saturday, Aug. 29-30 at L. Scott Stell Park in Savannah. Sponsors and teams are invited to participate and donations of any amount are also welcome.



Event organizers established a 501-C3 foundation, The Cory Joseph Wilson Memorial, Inc. Donation, sponsorship, team registration, and other information--including how to purchase items such as Tom Glavine's jersey and baseball—is available online at www.fireball40.org.

For more information about how to help with the tournament and/or AED donations contact Mike Miller at (912) 662-2387, Fireball40CJW@aol.com or go to www.fireball40.org.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.