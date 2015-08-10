STILL to come on THE News at Daybreak

Good Monday morning! Don Logana here with some of the stories we are working on for THE News at Daybreak...

Crime in your neighborhood remains a hot topic. We'll have information about two meetings happening today and tomorrow that you will want to know all about.

Plus, several violent crimes happened in Savannah over the weekend, including two sexual assaults, a violent armed robbery, several shootings and a stabbing at a popular Savannah bar. We have a full wrap up.

~The Daybreak Team